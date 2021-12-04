Lanham Brothers Jamboree Christmas Show at Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame

Get in the holiday spirit with us on December 4th with the Lanham Brothers Jamboree Christmas Show! Benefiting Volunteer Owensboro, this festive concert event is hosted by brothers Randy & Barry Lanham and will feature: Jenny Beth Willis, Emily Wills, Kings Highway, Daniel White, The Bartlett Family, Chris Joslin, Chris Armstrong, and The Footstompin Express Cloggers.Doors open at 6:00 pm, and the show begins at 7 pm.

About the International Bluegrass Music Museum

The mission of the Bluegrass Music Museum is to gather, preserve, exhibit and disseminate artifacts, history, collections and performance art of the global history of bluegrass music through an educational experience.

For more information or to purchase tickets call (270) 926-7891 or visit bluegrassmuseum.org