Lanham Brothers Jamboree at Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame

On Saturday, August 10th, the Lanham Brothers Jamboree takes place at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum in downtown Owensboro. Presented by brothers Randy and Barry Lanham, the Jamboree combines bluegrass and country music, dance, and comedy. In its twelfth year, this year’s event, “Fiddlin’ Extravaganza,” features David Morris, Mark Shelton, Emily Shelton, Skylar Lanham, Mackenzie Bell, and the Footsompin Express Cloggers.

Tickets are on sale now. Preferred seating is $20, and reserved seating is $15. The museum and lobby open at 5:00 pm, Woodward Theatre opens at 6:00 pm, and the concert begins at 7:00 pm. Discounted museum admission to tour exhibits is available to all concert attendees. Bar and concessions open at 5 pm. Tickets are available at: bluegrasshall.org or by calling 270-926-7891.

About the International Bluegrass Music Museum

The mission of the Bluegrass Music Museum is to gather, preserve, exhibit and disseminate artifacts, history, collections and performance art of the global history of bluegrass music through an educational experience.

For more information or to purchase tickets call (270) 926-7891 or visit bluegrassmuseum.org