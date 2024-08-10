Lanham Brothers Jamboree at Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame

Hosted by brothers Barry and Randy Lanham and recorded for broadcast on KET. Guests are Joe Christian, Jade Hagan, Elijah & Ansley Christian, Erica Roberts, Jeff Hardesty, and The Footstompin Express Cloggers.

This show is family friendly with music, dance, comedy, skits, and crowd interaction.

Doors open at 6 pm, show begins at 7 pm. Bar and concessions will be available.

About the International Bluegrass Music Museum

The mission of the Bluegrass Music Museum is to gather, preserve, exhibit and disseminate artifacts, history, collections and performance art of the global history of bluegrass music through an educational experience.

For more information or to purchase tickets call (270) 926-7891 or visit bluegrassmuseum.org