Lanham Brothers Jamboree at Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame

to

Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum 311 W 2nd St., Owensboro, Kentucky 42301

Hosted by brothers Barry and Randy Lanham and recorded for broadcast on KET. Guests are Joe Christian, Jade Hagan, Elijah & Ansley Christian, Erica Roberts, Jeff Hardesty, and The Footstompin Express Cloggers.

This show is family friendly with music, dance, comedy, skits, and crowd interaction.

Doors open at 6 pm, show begins at 7 pm.  Bar and concessions will be available.

About the International Bluegrass Music Museum

The mission of the   Bluegrass Music Museum is to gather, preserve, exhibit and disseminate artifacts, history, collections and performance art of the global history of bluegrass music through an educational experience.

For more information or to purchase tickets call (270) 926-7891 or visit bluegrassmuseum.org 

Info

Concerts & Live Music
270-926-7891
to
