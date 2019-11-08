× Expand Larry Sparks Larry Sparks

Larry Sparks & The Lonesome Ramblers at The Kentucky Castle

Larry Sparks & The Lonesome Ramblers are celebrating 50 years of playing Bluegrass music together with a new CD being released called "New Moon Over My Shoulder" and a concert in the Greenhouse at The Kentucky Castle!

The Greenhouse opens at 6:30 PM and music starts at 7:30 PM.

Dinner in the Ballroom is also available at 6PM. This includes social seating, a chef's table, and reserved concert seating.

Music sample: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pT1PFMTqKq4

MENU

Appetizer:

Pulled Pork Egg Roll, tangy slaw, in-house pulled pork, blueberry bbq

Salad:

Cobb Salad, smoked tomato ranch, farm fresh eggs, heirloom tomatoes, carrots, shredded cheese, house made croutons, ranch, honey mustard

Entree:

Pork Tenderloin Medallions, apple balsamic glaze

Pistachio Crusted Salmon, local honey, ground pistachio

Sides:

Roasted Garlic Red Whipped Potatoes

Local Stewed Pole Beans, Ham Hock

Dessert:

Mini Chocolate Bundt, ganache, whipped cream, strawberries

If you'd like to book a hotel stay at The Kentucky Castle, please call (859) 256-0322 or visit https://www.bookonthenet.net/east/premium/eresmain.aspx?id=9G53JR2%2fnywlpIdWgZyVITmeoZgW8bmYWEiEDFZ5%2fc8%3d#/search

If you have dietary restrictions, we are happy to let you know which foods you can safely eat. Please email Mary@thekentuckycastle.com

Menu subject to change

New CD's available in the Greenhouse for sale during the show

Artist Bio:

Larry Sparks is a dedicated leader for Bluegrass music. He began his career in the mid-1960‘s as guitarist with the Stanley Brothers and later became lead vocalist for Ralph Stanley and the Clinch Mountain Boys. Larry went on to form his own band in 1969 (The Lonesome Ramblers). He will be celebrating 50 years in 2019 with Larry Sparks & The Lonesome Ramblers. Larry has released many albums to his credit and delighted many fans with his soulful vocals and unparalleled musicianship. Releasing such hits as A Face In The Crowd, Blue Virginia Blues, I've Just Seen The Rock Of Ages, Tennessee 1949, John Deere Tractor, I Just Want To Thank You Lord, Love Of The Mountains, The Last Suit, and These Ole Blues.

Larry has performed with such venues as the Grand Ole Opry, Austin City Limits television show, PBS appearances and having toured the United States, Canada and Japan. He's been recognized as the International Bluegrass Music Association’s Male Vocalist of the Year twice. He also was awarded Album of the Year and Recorded Event of the Year with his album Larry Sparks 40, featuring several artists such as Alison Krauss, Vince Gill, Ralph Stanley, Ricky Skaggs, Tom T. Hall and many more.

Larry received the honor of being inducted into the Bill Monroe Bluegrass Hall of Fame. He has also been inducted into The George D. Hays Hall of fame, who was the founder of the Grand Ole Opry. Larry was inducted into the International Bluegrass Music Association's Hall Of Fame 2015. His 50th Celebration CD in Bluegrass music was released August 5th 2014, featuring Bluegrass Legends Ralph Stanley, Curly Seckler, Bobby Osborne, Jesse McReynolds, Alison Krauss and Judy Marshall. The single from the CD titled Bitterweeds went to number one on Blue Grass Today AirPlay Direct. His latest CD is LARRY SPARKS VINTAGE. Larry will also have a new CD released in 2019.

"Larry Sparks is Bluegrass music's Ray Charles, no one can touch him. He is an absolute original"- Alison Krauss.

Sparks style mature, seasoned and deeply expressive.

Throughout his long career Larry has stuck with what works. He has followed his vision and he has made a significant contribution to the music. Larry Sparks has kept his music real. Website : www.larrysparks.com

For more information call (859) 256-0322 or visit thekentuckycastle.com