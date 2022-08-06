Larry the Cable Guy at Beaver Dam

Multi-Platinum recording artist, Grammy nominee, Billboard award winner, and one of the top comedians in the country, Larry the Cable Guy, is coming to the DAM on Saturday, August 6, 2022 as part of the First United Bank & Trust 2022 Season at Beaver Dam Amphitheater.

Larry the Cable Guy recently released a new special, Remain Seated, which is currently streaming on Netflix. The album of the same name was released on April 10, 2020, through Sirius XM, Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Music, Pandora, Sound Cloud, and more. Most recently, he appeared on the hit FOX show “The Masked Singer,” and showed off his vocal talents as the character, “Baby.”

For more information call 270-298-0036 or visit beaverdamtourism.org/