Laser Taylor Swift Show at Morehead State's Star Theater

Morehead State University’s Star Theater invites the community to experience Laser: Taylor Swift, a unique laser show set to the music of one of today’s biggest superstars.

The event will be held on Saturday, Sept. 13, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., with doors opening at 2:30 p.m.

Combining dazzling laser art with Swift’s chart-topping songs, the show creates an immersive experience for fans of all ages. In addition to the laser show, guests will enjoy a full-dome planetarium movie and a live tour of the current night sky, making the evening entertaining and educational.

The show requires no advance reservations, and admission is payable by cash or check upon arrival. Ticket prices are $10 for adults and $5 for children ages five and older and seniors. Children 4 and younger, along with MSU students, faculty, and staff with a valid ID, may attend free of charge.

Located in the Space Science Center on Morehead State’s campus, the Star Theater regularly hosts public planetarium programs that combine science, art, and entertainment. Laser: Taylor Swift continues this tradition by blending pop culture with astronomy and visual spectacle.

Learn more about the Star Theater by emailing star.theater@moreheadstate.edu or calling 606-783-9593.

