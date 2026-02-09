Late Night at the Ball at The Speed

Speed Art Museum 2035 South Third St, Louisville, Kentucky

Late Night at the Ball at The Speed

Saturday, March 7, 9 pm to Midnight

Drinks, Dancing, Dessert! 

Indulge yourself at Louisville's coveted after party, Late Night at the Speed, where The Speed Art Museum transforms into a vibrant atmosphere with art and philanthropy taking center stage. By attending, you’re helping ensure that the Speed continues to bring world-class art experiences to our community.

Tickets are available now — join us for a night that’s as meaningful as it is magical.

Dress code: Black or White Tie

For more information call  (502) 634-2700  or visit speedmuseum.org

