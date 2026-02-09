Late Night at the Ball at The Speed
to
Speed Art Museum 2035 South Third St, Louisville, Kentucky
Late Night at the Ball at The Speed
Saturday, March 7, 9 pm to Midnight
Drinks, Dancing, Dessert!
Indulge yourself at Louisville's coveted after party, Late Night at the Speed, where The Speed Art Museum transforms into a vibrant atmosphere with art and philanthropy taking center stage. By attending, you’re helping ensure that the Speed continues to bring world-class art experiences to our community.
Tickets are available now — join us for a night that’s as meaningful as it is magical.
Dress code: Black or White Tie
For more information call (502) 634-2700 or visit speedmuseum.org