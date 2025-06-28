Latino Festival at Maples Park
Maples Park, Crestwood 6826 W. State Hwy 22 , Crestwood, Kentucky 40017
Latino Festival
Celebrating vibrant flavors, music, and culture—our first Latin Food festival with music and food trucks, delicious Spanish foods, as well as kids activities and a lot of fun!
Parking in the gravel lot at the rear park entrance: 6431 Railroad Avenue, Crestwood.
For more information call (502) 222-9713 or visit touroldham.com/calendar
