Latino Festival at Maples Park

Maples Park, Crestwood 6826 W. State Hwy 22 , Crestwood, Kentucky 40017

FREE

Celebrating vibrant flavors, music, and culture—our first Latin Food festival with music and food trucks, delicious Spanish foods, as well as kids activities and a lot of fun!

Parking in the gravel lot at the rear park entrance: 6431 Railroad Avenue, Crestwood.

For more information call (502) 222-9713 or visit touroldham.com/calendar

