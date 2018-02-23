Latonia Days at Turfway Park

Enjoy live racing and dinner while special guests Steve Cauthen, Mike Manganello, Jim Claypool and Mike Battaglia share stories from behind the scenes at Old Latonia, "new" Latonia and Turfway Park. Swap your own stories, too! Racing Club, 5th floor. Dinner: $50 per person. Reservations required by Feb 16.

Doors open 5 p.m.

First post 5:15 p.m.

Dinner & program 5:45 to 7 p.m.

Stay as long as you like! Last post 9:45 p.m.

For more information call 859-371-0200 or visit turfway.com