Latonia Days at Turfway Park

to Google Calendar - Latonia Days at Turfway Park - 2018-02-23 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Latonia Days at Turfway Park - 2018-02-23 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Latonia Days at Turfway Park - 2018-02-23 17:00:00 iCalendar - Latonia Days at Turfway Park - 2018-02-23 17:00:00

Turfway Park 7500 Turfway Rd., Florence, Kentucky 41042

Latonia Days at Turfway Park

Enjoy live racing and dinner while special guests Steve Cauthen, Mike Manganello, Jim Claypool and Mike Battaglia share stories from behind the scenes at Old Latonia, "new" Latonia and Turfway Park. Swap your own stories, too! Racing Club, 5th floor. Dinner: $50 per person. Reservations required by Feb 16.

Doors open 5 p.m.

First post 5:15 p.m.

Dinner & program 5:45 to 7 p.m.

Stay as long as you like! Last post 9:45 p.m.  

For more information call 859-371-0200 or visit turfway.com

Info
Turfway Park 7500 Turfway Rd., Florence, Kentucky 41042 View Map
859-371-0200
to Google Calendar - Latonia Days at Turfway Park - 2018-02-23 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Latonia Days at Turfway Park - 2018-02-23 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Latonia Days at Turfway Park - 2018-02-23 17:00:00 iCalendar - Latonia Days at Turfway Park - 2018-02-23 17:00:00

Tags

feb2018

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Friday

February 9, 2018

Saturday

February 10, 2018

Sunday

February 11, 2018

Monday

February 12, 2018

Tuesday

February 13, 2018

Wednesday

February 14, 2018

Thursday

February 15, 2018

Submit Yours