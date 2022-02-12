× Expand Louisville Laughs A night of comedy with Mandee McKelvey and friends

Laugh Your Glass Off at Falls City Taproom

Join your favorite comedians on Saturday, Feb. 12 at 8pm for a night of laughs this Valentine's weekend!

Tickets are sold in pairs so bring your boo, bring your bestie, bring your mom, bring your work crush! Price includes 2 tickets to the show, 2 drink tickets and 2 mini treats from Bae's Baekery.

Featuring Mandee McKelvey, Sara Huntington and Tennah McDonald.

Laugh Your Glass Off is presented by Louisville Laughs, Old 502 Winery and Falls City Beer.

Mandee was recently named one of the 50 best undiscovered comics in the country by Thrillist, and it's not hard to see why. As one of the midwest's most acclaimed stand-up comedians, Mandee is revered for her ability to spin tragedy into comedy, from growing up poor in South Carolina to becoming a widow in her 20’s.

Mandee was named a breakout performer at Limestone Comedy Festival and the Memphis Comedy Festival, and has recently opened for Todd Barry, Tig Notaro and Anthony Jeselnik. Her one-woman show, My Left Boob, received the Underdog Award for it’s sold-out debut at the 2019 IndyFringe.

Mandee produces the celebrated roast show Character Assassination and the storytelling show We Still Like You.

For more information call 502.724.8311 or visit eventvesta.com/events/12520/t/tickets