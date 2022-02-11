× Expand Little Colonel Playhouse Laura, a play

Laura at Little Colonel Playhouse

By George Sklar and Vera Caspary

Directed by Martin French

When Mark McPherson first falls in love with Laura, he knows he’s in love with a phantom—for Laura is dead, and he’s in charge of her murder investigation. From her portrait, her letters, her personal effects and from his contacts with the three men who loved her, Mark has created an image of a woman tantalizingly alive and real. When she appears in the midst of a thunderstorm, very much alive after all, it is revealed that Laura’s best friend (and rival) was the true victim of the crime. But now, all evidence seems to point to Laura’s guilt. Despite his growing love for her—a love which Laura seems to return—Mark is about to pin the crime on her, when the real murderer appears and tries to do away with the girl he meant to kill in the first place—Laura.

Suitable for everyone

Call 502-241-9906 to reserve your seat for any performance. Purchase online by clicking “tickets” button on website. Evening Performances: 7:30 p.m./Sunday Matinees: 2 p.m. Prices: Adults – $19/Seniors/Students – $17. ALL SALES ARE FINAL

Show times:

February 11, 12, 17, 18, 19 at 7:30 p.m.

February 13, 20 at 2:00 p.m.

For more information call (502) 241-9906 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/