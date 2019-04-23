× Expand Shannon Scott Wilderness Trace Solar, 70 Stewarts Lane N, Danville, Kentucky

Leading the Charge: Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and Celebration for the Wilderness Trace Solar Public Electric Vehicle Charger in partnership with EVolve KY. Featured Special Guest Speaker: Adam Edelen, Democratic Candidate for Governor and Former Kentucky Auditor of Public Accounts and Special Guest: Stuart Ungar, President and Co-Founder of EVolve KY

For more information call (859) 439-0620 or visit wildernesssolar.com/