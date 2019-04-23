Leading the Charge: Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Wilderness Trace Solar 70 Stewarts Lane North, Danville, Kentucky 40422

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and Celebration for the Wilderness Trace Solar Public Electric Vehicle Charger in partnership with EVolve KY. Featured Special Guest Speaker: Adam Edelen, Democratic Candidate for Governor and Former Kentucky Auditor of Public Accounts and Special Guest: Stuart Ungar, President and Co-Founder of EVolve KY

For more information call (859) 439-0620 or visit wildernesssolar.com/

