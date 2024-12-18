× Expand Oldham County Extension Cinnamon Rolls

Learn how to Bake Cinnamon Rolls

$8 per person.

Learn how to bake up a little Christmas morning magic for your holiday guests by taking a Cinnamon Roll class at the Oldham County Extension office. This lesson in making delicious cinnamon rolls for Christmas morning breakfast will become a favorite tradition for years to come. December 3rd from 5:30 – 7 pm or December 18th from 10 – 11:30 am. Must register/$8 per person gets you a pan of rolls to take home and bake.

For more information call (502) 222-9453 or visit touroldham.com/calendar