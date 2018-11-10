Learn to Fly Fish! at Pine Mountain State Park

Enjoy the solitude of the Autumn mountains. Learn about choosing equipment, fly selection, reading a stream, casting, hooking, and landing a fish.

Participants will recieve one nights lodging (a second available at a deeply discounted rate), Saturday continental breakfast, Sunday streamside lunch, and classroom instruction. Your streamside classroom includes on stream instructions, fly box, 6 flies, loaner rods, reels, (and waders if available).

For more information call 606-337-3066 or visit parks.ky.gov