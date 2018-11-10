Learn to Fly Fish! at Pine Mountain State Park

Pine Mountain State Park 1050 State Park Road, Pineville, Kentucky 40977

Learn to Fly Fish! at Pine Mountain State Park

Enjoy the solitude of the Autumn mountains.  Learn about choosing equipment, fly selection, reading a stream, casting, hooking, and landing a fish.

Participants will recieve one nights lodging (a second available at a deeply discounted rate), Saturday continental breakfast, Sunday streamside lunch, and classroom instruction. Your streamside classroom includes on stream instructions, fly box, 6 flies, loaner rods, reels, (and waders if available).

For more information call 606-337-3066 or visit  parks.ky.gov

Pine Mountain State Park 1050 State Park Road, Pineville, Kentucky 40977
606-337-3066
