Lee Ann Womack at The Paramount Arts Center

Lee Ann Womack & Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives at The Paramount Arts Center

• Lee Ann Womack: Artists don’t really make albums like Lee Ann Womack’s THE LONELY, THE LONESOME & THE GONE anymore. Albums that seem to exist separate and apart from any external pressures. Albums that possess both a profound sense of history and a clear-eyed vision for the future. Albums that transcend genres while embracing their roots. Albums that evoke a sense of place and of personality so vivid they make listeners feel more like participants in the songs than simply admirers of them.

• Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives: With legends like George Jones, Johnny Cash and Merle Haggard all passed on, country music purists often echo the question Jones himself asked: “Who’s going to fill their shoes?” The answer, in part, is Marty Stuart.

For more information call (606) 324-0007 or visit paramountartscenter.com