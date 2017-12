Lee Brice at the Carson Center

Lee Brice is a craftsman, the kind whose boundless desire to hone his skills and relentless pursuit of perfection are matched only by his humility about the entire process. His latest album, ‘I Don't Dance,’ is a showcase for his painstaking approach to writing and recording, with his distinctive fingerprints clearly emblazoned on every element of the album.

For more information call 270-908-2037 or visit thecarsoncenter.org