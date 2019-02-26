Leftover Salmon at Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame

On February 26th, 2019, the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum welcomes Leftover Salmon, in its thirtieth year as a pre-eminent jam band within bluegrass.

In an upcoming book about the band, critically acclaimed author Tim Newby presents an intimate portrait of Leftover Salmon through the personal recollections of its band members, family, friends, former band-mates, managers, and the countless musicians they have influenced. Leftover Salmon: Thirty Years of Festival! will be released February 2019 by Rowman & Littlefield. Touring in support of the book, Leftover Salmon performs at Woodward Theatre for an intimate night of music and storytelling.

Tickets are on sale now. Preferred seating is $38 and reserved seating is $28. Doors open at 6:00 pm, show begins at 8:00 pm.

