Legendary Comedian, Jeff Dunham at KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center 1 Arena Plaza, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

 Legendary Comedian, Jeff Dunham, announced his new North American Tour entitled “ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE” is coming to the KFC Yum! Center at 7 PM on Friday, February 7, 2025.

For more information, please call 502.690.9000 or visit kfcyumcenter.com/

Concerts & Live Music, Theater & Dance
502.690.9000
