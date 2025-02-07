Legendary Comedian, Jeff Dunham at KFC Yum! Center
Legendary Comedian, Jeff Dunham, announced his new North American Tour entitled “ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE” is coming to the KFC Yum! Center at 7 PM on Friday, February 7, 2025.
For more information, please call 502.690.9000 or visit kfcyumcenter.com/
