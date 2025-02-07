× Expand Jeff Caven

Legendary Comedian, Jeff Dunham at KFC Yum! Center

Legendary Comedian, Jeff Dunham, announced his new North American Tour entitled “ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE” is coming to the KFC Yum! Center at 7 PM on Friday, February 7, 2025.

For more information, please call 502.690.9000 or visit kfcyumcenter.com/