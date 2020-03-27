Legendary Craftsmen Dinner Series at Buffalo Trace

Join us for our annual Legendary Craftsmen Dinner Series. We will feature Distillery legends of the past paired with craftsmen of today. This one-of-a-kind dinner series features rare, award-winning spirits and cuisine from three nationally renowned Chefs.

Featuring Sazerac Rye and Top Chef Season 16 Contestant, Chef Nini Nguyen

About Buffalo Trace Distillery

Buffalo Trace Distillery is an American family-owned company based in Frankfort, Franklin County, Kentucky. The Distillery's rich tradition dates back to 1773 and includes such legends as E.H. Taylor, Jr., George T. Stagg, Albert B. Blanton, Orville Schupp, and Elmer T. Lee. Buffalo Trace Distillery is a fully operational Distillery producing bourbon, rye and vodka on site and is a National Historic Landmark as well as is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The Distillery has won 17 distillery titles since 2000 from such notable publications as Whisky Magazine, Whisky Advocate Magazine and Wine Enthusiast Magazine. It was named “Brand Innovator of the Year” by Whisky Magazine at its Icons of Whisky America Awards 2015. Buffalo Trace Distillery has also garnered more than 300 awards for its wide range of premium whiskies.

For more information call 502-783-5652 or visit buffalotracedistillery.com.