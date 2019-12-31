Legendary Louisville New Year’s Eve Party at The Galt House Hotel

Ring in the New Year right with Legendary Louisville at the Galt. Start off the evening in the Conservatory with Champagne Happy Hour Pre-Party from 5 to 8 p.m., featuring food stations and live entertainment, then proceed to the Grand Ballroom for a performance by DownStage Live and a full buffet featuring local Louisville favorites. The evening will culminate with a balloon drop at midnight. Packages begin at $399, and include one hotel room, two party tickets including dinner, party favors, and entertainment, and four complimentary drink tickets.

For more information call (502) 589-5200 or visit galthouse.com