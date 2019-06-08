Legendary Rock Band, KANSAS Coming to the Owensboro Sportscenter

Owensboro Convention Center 501 West Second Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42301

Legendary Rock Band, KANSAS Coming to the Owensboro Sportscenter

Iconic classic rock band, KANSAS will be in concert on Saturday, June 8 at 8:00pm!

With a legendary career spanning more than four decades and a catalogue that includes fifteen studio albums and two one million-selling gold singles, ‘Carry On Wayward Son’ and ‘Dust in the Wind,’ KANSAS continues to remain a fixture of classic rock radio.

For more information call (270) 297-9932 or visit owensborocenter.com

