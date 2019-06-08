Legendary Rock Band, KANSAS Coming to the Owensboro Sportscenter

Iconic classic rock band, KANSAS will be in concert on Saturday, June 8 at 8:00pm!

With a legendary career spanning more than four decades and a catalogue that includes fifteen studio albums and two one million-selling gold singles, ‘Carry On Wayward Son’ and ‘Dust in the Wind,’ KANSAS continues to remain a fixture of classic rock radio.

For more information call (270) 297-9932 or visit owensborocenter.com