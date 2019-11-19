Legends For the Library: Daniel "Rudy" Ruettiger
Knicely Conference Center 2355 Nashville Road, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
Please join us for this special fundraiser for Warren County Public Library!
Notre Dame football legend, motivational speaker, and author Daniel "Rudy" Ruettiger will speak at the Knicely Conference Center on Tuesday, November 19 at 6:00 p.m. Tickets are $75 each, dinner included. All proceeds will be used to support literacy in South Central Kentucky.
Tickets $75, dinner included
For more information visit warrenpl.org
