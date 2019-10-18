Legends of Yesterday at The Grand Theatre

The Grand Theatre 308 Saint Clair Street, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601

Legends of Yesterday at The Grand Theatre

Legends of Yesterday pay musical tribute to three rock 'n' roll legends whose music defined generations and liberated the youth of the world: the Everly Brothers, Buddy Holly, and the Beatles.

For more information call (502) 352-7469 or visit grandtheatrefrankfort.org

The Grand Theatre 308 Saint Clair Street, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601
