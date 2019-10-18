Legends of Yesterday at The Grand Theatre
The Grand Theatre 308 Saint Clair Street, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601
Legends of Yesterday at The Grand Theatre
Legends of Yesterday pay musical tribute to three rock 'n' roll legends whose music defined generations and liberated the youth of the world: the Everly Brothers, Buddy Holly, and the Beatles.
For more information call (502) 352-7469 or visit grandtheatrefrankfort.org
The Grand Theatre 308 Saint Clair Street, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601 View Map
