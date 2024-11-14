× Expand Kayla Jackson Photography Legends logo - 1 Join us on Thursday, November 14 | 530-8pm for Legends: A Salute to Veterans

Legends: A Salute to Veterans at the Kentucky Derby Museum

This fall, Kentucky Derby Museum proudly launches its Legends Series event with a Salute to Veterans, celebrating veteran-owned and operated distilleries. This event is a special tribute to those who have served our country and continues the museum's tradition of honoring legendary innovators and leaders in the bourbon industry.

This event will feature four distinguished veteran-owned and operated distilleries and a panel discussion led by bourbon industry legend and veteran Fred Minnick. Heather French Henry, former Miss America 2000 and founder of the Heather French Foundation for Veterans, Inc., will host the evening.

For more information call 502-992-5915 or visit derbymuseum.org/derbyindecember.html