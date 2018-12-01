Les Dames d’Escoffier Annual Benefit Bake Sale

Join the Kentucky chapter of Les Dames d’Escoffier (LDEIKY) for its fourth annual bake sale Saturday, Dec. 1, featuring homemade cookies, breads, cakes, cupcakes, muffins, scones, pies and more. This year, the bake sale will take place at three locations:

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Brasserie Provence ( 150 N Hurstbourne Pkwy, Louisville, KY 40222 )

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Ramsi’s Café (93 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, KY 40204)

7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fresh ( 14 N 3rd St, Bardstown, KY 40004 )

Local celebrated chefs, skilled bakers and LDEIKY members provide the festive treats with all proceeds benefiting LDEIKY’s scholarship fund.

The LDEIKY scholarship fund helps culinary students and Green Table, an initiative connecting urban and rural farms to schools and restaurants. LDEIKY hopes to raise even more money for scholarships this year. In previous years, the baked treats sold out in the first few hours, so shoppers are encouraged to arrive early for the best selection.

Students from the National Center for Hospitality Studies at Sullivan University will collect and package all of the donated goods. The roster of donations includes local chefs, skilled home bakers and culinary celebrities from such restaurants as Brasserie Provence; Decca; Lilly’s Bistro/La Peche; Holly Hill Inn; The Midway Bakery; Windy Corner Market and Restaurant; Anoosh Bistro; and The Bakery at Sullivan University.

