Les Misérables Interactive Film at RiverPark Center

7:00 PM 10:00 PM

Les Misérables | Interactive Film Experience

February 27th 2021

“One day more…”

Head into post-revolutionary France as the RiverPark Center presents a showing of “Les Misérables” on February 27th 2021. Patrons will receive a goodie bag with materials to use during the film to make this an audience participation performance!

Synopsis:

Jean Valjean, known as Prisoner 24601, is released from prison and breaks parole to create a new life for himself while evading the grip of the persistent Inspector Javert. Set in post-revolutionary France, the story reaches resolution against the background of the June Rebellion.

For more information visit riverparkcenter.org