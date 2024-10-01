Les Misérables at Kentucky Center

Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts 501 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Les Misérables at Kentucky Center

  Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, Les Misérables tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption–a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. This epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history.

For more information, please call 502.584.7777 or visit kentuckyperformingarts.org/

Info

Theater & Dance
502.584.7777
