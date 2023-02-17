Les Six - Wind and Piano Ensemble at Campbellsville University

es Six, a six-member wind and piano ensemble, will perform at Campbellsville University’s Ransdell Chapel, 401 N. Hoskins Ave., Campbellsville, Ky., for a guest concert on Friday, Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m. Included in the program is a transcription of “Carnival of the Animals,” the famous orchestral work by Camille Saint-Saëns. The performance is in conjunction with the Kentucky Music Teachers’ All-State Keyboard Ensemble Feb. 17-19 at Campbellsville University.Les Six, based out of Louisville, Ky., was born in 2015 when a group of wind players joined pianist Denine LeBlanc in her piano recital at the University of Louisville to perform the Sextet by Francis Poulenc. This chance concert became the first of many as the sextet agreed playing chamber music with piano was “fun” and named itself Les Six.

For more information, please call 502.718.2764