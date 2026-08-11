Leslie Lindsay: This Is Where We Live Exhibit at Lindsey Wilson

An artist who has incorporated art into her life is Chicago suburb resident and storyteller Leslie Lindsay, who has family roots in Adair County. "Leslie Lindsay: This Is Where We Live" will be an exhibition of photographs and other media that explore home and ancestry through the lens of photography, art and memory. It will be featured March 1-April 9.

For more information or to purchase tickets, go to lindsey.edu or call 270-384-8007.