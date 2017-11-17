Lesson Plans to Late Night

RiverPark Center 101 Daviess Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42303

Lesson Plans to Late Night

Comedian Lucas Bohn

November 17, 2017 • 7 PM & 9:30 PM

“Lesson Plans to Late Night” is a one-man comedy show about Lucas’ transition from elementary school teacher to national touring comedian.  “Lesson Plans to Late Night” is truly a one of a kind comedy experience combining live stand-up comedy and visual images.  This show has been compared to “Defending the Caveman” and was called “A Comedic Multimedia Masterpiece” and “Hysterical” by Parade Magazine.  “Lesson Plans to Late Night” is one of the highest rated main stage shows on Norwegian Cruise Lines and was called “Truly Innovative” and “A total crowd pleaser” by cruise directors and entertainment coordinators.  If you’ve ever worked with children or have kids or grandkids, you don’t want to miss this hilarious show.

RiverPark Center 101 Daviess Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42303 View Map

