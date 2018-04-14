Let's Play! Cabaret

The Center for Rural Development 2292 South U.S. Hwy. 27, Somerset, Kentucky 42501

Let's Play! Winter Showcase

Flashback Theater's Let's Play! Company teams up with the annual Winter Music Showcase presented by McNeil Music Center for a showcase of sketches written by Company member Chris Harris. The sketches are interspersed throughout MMC's evening of music for a collaborative night of entertainment.

Free admission, donations are accepted at the door.

Future dates:

Let’s Play! Cabaret

Saturday, April 14,  2018 at 7:00 p.m.

Flashback Theater .Co at 400 E. Mt. Vernon, St., Somerset, KY

For more information visit flashbacktheater.co

The Center for Rural Development 2292 South U.S. Hwy. 27, Somerset, Kentucky 42501
Concerts & Live Music, Theater & Dance
888-394-FBTC
