Let's Play! Winter Showcase

Flashback Theater's Let's Play! Company teams up with the annual Winter Music Showcase presented by McNeil Music Center for a showcase of sketches written by Company member Chris Harris. The sketches are interspersed throughout MMC's evening of music for a collaborative night of entertainment.

Free admission, donations are accepted at the door.

Future dates:

LET’’S PLAY! PLAYWRIGHTS CHOICE

Saturday, February 10, 2018 at 7:00 p.m.

Flashback Theater.Co, at 400 E. Mt. Vernon St., Somerset, KY

Let’s Play! Cabaret

Saturday, April 14, 2018 at 7:00 p.m.

Flashback Theater .Co at 400 E. Mt. Vernon, St., Somerset, KY

For more information visit flashbacktheater.co