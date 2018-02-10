Let's Play! Winter Showcase
Flashback Theater's Let's Play! Company teams up with the annual Winter Music Showcase presented by McNeil Music Center for a showcase of sketches written by Company member Chris Harris. The sketches are interspersed throughout MMC's evening of music for a collaborative night of entertainment.
Free admission, donations are accepted at the door.
Future dates:
LET’’S PLAY! PLAYWRIGHTS CHOICE
Saturday, February 10, 2018 at 7:00 p.m.
Flashback Theater.Co, at 400 E. Mt. Vernon St., Somerset, KY
Let’s Play! Cabaret
Saturday, April 14, 2018 at 7:00 p.m.
Flashback Theater .Co at 400 E. Mt. Vernon, St., Somerset, KY
For more information visit flashbacktheater.co