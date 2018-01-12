Letters from Vietnam, a Falcon Theatre Presentation

Campbell County Library - Newport Branch 901 E 6th St, Newport, Kentucky

Letters from Vietnam, a Falcon Theatre Presentation

7-8:30 Friday, Jan. 12

Falcon Takes Flight presents the voices of men and women who fought, and in some cases fell, in America’s most controversial war. Using letters penned by soldiers, nurses & parents, the late Bill Adler compiled, edited and created a book, Letters from Vietnam. It is from these letters that

Falcon hopes to capture timeless expressions of hope, horror, fear & faith. Music of the era, performed by Raison D’Etre, will be featured to support the Readers Theatre presentation. The performance is directed by Clint Ibele. Ages 18 & up. Free tickets required. Please phone 859.781.6166, x31 or go online to request tickets.

For more information call (859) 781-6166  or visit cc-pl.org

Campbell County Library - Newport Branch 901 E 6th St, Newport, Kentucky
History, Talks & Readings
nov17dec18

