Lewis & Clark Exploration Series at Big Bone Lick

Big Bone Lick State Historic Site invites you to learn more about one of the greatest expeditions in American history, the Lewis and Clark Corps of Discovery that began in 1803.

The Northern Kentucky park is hosting a three-part Lewis and Clark Exploration Series this summer that will allow participants to see what it was like to explore unknown parts of the United States. Meriwether Lewis and William Clark and their crew traveled 3,700 miles to the Pacific Ocean at the direction of President Thomas Jefferson.

Lewis visited what is now Big Bone Lick State Historic Site in 1803 on his way to meet Clark to start the expedition. Clark was there in 1807 as part of an archaeological dig.

The first session, the Corps of Discovery, is May 25 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is free. Tour a primitive campsite, see items the explorers took with them and hear about discoveries in botany, geology and trade. Meet at the park museum.

The second session, a mock expedition, is June 29 with tour times at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. Visitors will go on their own expedition through the woods, meadows and will cross Big Bone Creek. The cost is $10 and includes a souvenir field journal and walking stick. Participants must be 8 years old or older and you will get wet. Registration is required.

The last part of the series is a primitive one-night campout on July 27 starting at 3 p.m. until 11 a.m. on July 28. Guests will experience camping with open-fire cooking and dinner followed by games and stories from Meriwether Lewis himself. The cost is $30 per person. Participants must be 8 years old or older and provide their own tents and sleeping equipment. Registration is required.

For more information call 859-384-3522 or visit parks.ky.gov