Lewis and Clark Exploration Series: Mock Expedition

Sometimes referred to as the ‘greatest camping trip of all time’, the westward expedition of the Corps of Discovery was critical in more than just exploring the new, American west. Along the 3,700 mile trek to the Pacific Ocean, Lewis and Clark described over 300 new species, made peaceful contact with more than 50 Native American groups, developed maps and crude coordinates of the area, and emerged as American heroes after the 2 year journey. In part two of the series, visitors will be led on their own, mock-expedition west, learning about the Corps’ encounters with unknown animals and natives, winter camps, and Lewis and Clark’s influence on Big Bone Lick and its role in the birth of American Vertebrate Paleontology. Participants will have the opportunity to hike through a part of the park not typically seen by visitors including a section through the waters of Big Bone Creek. Walking in the footsteps of Lewis and Clark, participants will learn about the various encounters made by the Corps of Discovery and gain a better understanding of the treacherous journey that reshaped the United State of America. Expedition times are at 10:00 a.m., 12:00 p.m., and 2:00 p.m. Participants must pre-register and space is limited. The program cost is $10 per person and includes a guided hike, and a souvenir walking stick. Due to the terrain, participants must be 8+ years. This hike traverses part of Big Bone Creek; participants will get wet and muddy. Part 1 of the series is on May 30 (guests can view things Lewis and Clark would’ve taken with them, studied and documented on the expedition in the park's museum).

For more information call (859) 384-3522 or visit parks.ky.gov