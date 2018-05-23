Lex Arts Presents 2018 University Open

ArtsPlace 161 North Mill Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Lex Arts Presents 2018 University Open

"The position of young artists in 2018 is a difficult one. They are faced with the questions like, where do I go, what do I say? It seems that everything has been done before, and at the same time, there is unbridled freedom to go where ever you want. It is difficult for many artists to resolve this dilemma.

The young artists who answered the call to this University Open exhibition come from all across Kentucky. They have widely diverse backgrounds and use a variety of artistic mediums. One thing they all have in common is a very personal vision. Their work reaches out to deliver an important message. I was very pleased to see ideas snatched from today's headlines. Now it is our job to celebrate their work and encourage them along the path of pursuing their dreams."

-Robert Morgan, Juror

Through June 23

ArtsPlace Gallery | 161 N Mill St

﻿Monday-Friday, 8:30AM-5PM | Saturday, 12PM-5PM

FREE

For more information visit LexArts.org

