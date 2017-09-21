LexArts and the Mid-South Sculpture Alliance (MSA) present Select

ArtsPlace 161 North Mill Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

LexArts and the Mid-South Sculpture Alliance (MSA) present Select, a juried exhibition of work by MSA professional members. This exhibition aims to foster the MSA mission of advancing the creation and awareness of sculpture in its many and varied forms and promote a supportive environment for sculpture and sculptors.

Select is a series of juried exhibitions for MSA's professional members that has been hosted in Atlanta and Chattanooga in the recent past. With each venue, a new juror and new work is selected highlighting the diversity of our membership's approach to media, methods and strategies. Stuart Horodner, director of the UK Art Museum, serves as juror. 

Through October 22

Monday-Friday, 10AM-5PM | Saturday, 12PM-5PM

For more information visit LexArts.org

ArtsPlace 161 North Mill Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
