LexPhil Presents Beyond the Sky

BEYOND THE SKYSaturday, May 21, 2022 | 7:30PMSingletary Center for the ArtsThe finale concert of LexPhil’s 2021/2022 Season: STORIES opens with Loren Loaicono’s “Smothered by Sky,” followed by Beethoven’s “Piano Concerto No. 3” with guest pianist Xiayin Wang. The performance concludes with Prokofiev’s “Symphony No. 5.” This concert will be led by guest conductor Mélisse Brunet. Tickets range from $25 - $75 for adults, and LexPhil offers an $11 ticket to youth 17 & under students with valid student ID. Tickets are available online at www.lexphil.org, by calling the LexPhil Box Office (M-F; 9am - 5pm), or at the door the night of the concert beginning at 6:30pm.

For more information call 859.233.4226 or visit lexphil.org.