Cathedral of Christ the King 299 Colony Blvd., Lexington, Kentucky 40502
Cathedral Christmas Poster
LexPhil Presents Cathedral Christmas
LexPhil and The Lexington Singers return to the beautiful Cathedral of Christ the King for this holiday tradition of timeless orchestral and choral works. This awe-inspiring musical experience in a divine setting will transport all to a place of peace that evokes the spirit of the holiday season.
For more information call 859.233.4226 or visit lexphil.org.
