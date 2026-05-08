LexPhil Presents Heroes & Villains: Symphonic Movie Music

Heroes & Villains: Symphonic Movie Music

Saturday, October 24, 2026 | 7:30PM

Singletary Center for the Arts

Sunday, October 25, 2026 | 3:00PM

Singletary Center for the Arts

Experience a thrilling program that explores the timeless battle between good and evil through music that has defined generations of filmgoers. Hear unforgettable themes by legendary composers like Hans Zimmer, John Williams, and Danny Elfman in a celebration of the scores behind cinema’s most iconic heroes and villains.

For more information call 859.233.4226 or visit lexphil.org.