LexPhil Presents Heroes & Villains: Symphonic Movie Music
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Singletary Center for the Arts 126 Singletary Center , Lexington, Kentucky 40506-0241
Heroes & Villains: Symphonic Movie Music
Saturday, October 24, 2026 | 7:30PM
Singletary Center for the Arts
Sunday, October 25, 2026 | 3:00PM
Singletary Center for the Arts
Experience a thrilling program that explores the timeless battle between good and evil through music that has defined generations of filmgoers. Hear unforgettable themes by legendary composers like Hans Zimmer, John Williams, and Danny Elfman in a celebration of the scores behind cinema’s most iconic heroes and villains.
For more information call 859.233.4226 or visit lexphil.org.