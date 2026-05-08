LexPhil Presents Picnic with the pops Country Hits: Songs from Nashville
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Keeneland Race Course 4201 Versailles Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40510
Picnic with the pops Country Hits: Songs from Nashville
Saturday, August 8, 2026
The Meadow at Keeneland
Join us for an evening of symphonic renditions of beloved classic and modern country hits by artists like Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton, Kasey Musgraves, Reba McEntire and more!
For more information call 859.233.4226 or visit lexphil.org.
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Keeneland Race Course 4201 Versailles Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40510
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family