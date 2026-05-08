LexPhil Presents Picnic with the pops Country Hits: Songs from Nashville

to

Keeneland Race Course 4201 Versailles Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40510

Picnic with the pops Country Hits: Songs from Nashville

 Saturday, August 8, 2026

The Meadow at Keeneland

 Join us for an evening of symphonic renditions of beloved classic and modern country hits by artists like Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton, Kasey Musgraves, Reba McEntire and more!

For more information call 859.233.4226 or visit lexphil.org.

Info

Keeneland Race Course 4201 Versailles Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40510
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family
859.233.4226
to
Google Calendar - LexPhil Presents Picnic with the pops Country Hits: Songs from Nashville - 2026-08-08 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - LexPhil Presents Picnic with the pops Country Hits: Songs from Nashville - 2026-08-08 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - LexPhil Presents Picnic with the pops Country Hits: Songs from Nashville - 2026-08-08 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - LexPhil Presents Picnic with the pops Country Hits: Songs from Nashville - 2026-08-08 18:00:00 ical