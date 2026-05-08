LexPhil Presents Picnic with the pops Country Hits: Songs from Nashville

Picnic with the pops Country Hits: Songs from Nashville

Saturday, August 8, 2026

The Meadow at Keeneland

Join us for an evening of symphonic renditions of beloved classic and modern country hits by artists like Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton, Kasey Musgraves, Reba McEntire and more!

For more information call 859.233.4226 or visit lexphil.org.