LexPhil Presents Opening Night: New World

Opening Night: New World

Friday, September 18, 2026

Singletary Center for the Arts

7:30PM

Clarice Assad - Baião 'n Blues

Edward Elgar - Cello Concerto

‍ ‍Ania Lewis, cello

Anton Dvořák - Symphony No. 9 “From the New World”

For more information call 859.233.4226 or visit lexphil.org.