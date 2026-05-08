LexPhil Presents Opening Night: New World
Singletary Center for the Arts 126 Singletary Center , Lexington, Kentucky 40506-0241
Opening Night: New World
Friday, September 18, 2026
Singletary Center for the Arts
7:30PM
Clarice Assad - Baião 'n Blues
Edward Elgar - Cello Concerto
Ania Lewis, cello
Anton Dvořák - Symphony No. 9 “From the New World”
For more information call 859.233.4226 or visit lexphil.org.
Info
Singletary Center for the Arts 126 Singletary Center , Lexington, Kentucky 40506-0241
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family