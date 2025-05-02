× Expand Square graphic for LexPhil's Season Finale: Rite of Spring on Friday, May 2 at 7:30PM at the Singletary Center for the Arts LexPhil Season Finale: Rite of Spring

LexPhil’s Season Finale: Rite of Spring

Friday, May 2

7:30PM

Singletary Center for the Arts

Ticket Information:

Adult Tickets $28+ / Youth (11-17) & Students w/ Valid ID $11

LexPhil’s 2024-25 Season finale concert at the Singletary Center for the Arts bursts forth into spring on Friday, May 2 at 7:30PM with Hector Berlioz’s Roman Carnival Overture.

Then, Music Director Mélisse Brunet has replaced Cyber Bird Concerto with, Wolf Totem, a bass concerto by Tan Dun, that will feature LexPhil’s Principal Bassist Rachel Martin as soloist. Named for the novel by Jiang Rong, the piece is thematically tied by one Chinese-style melody and inspired by the story of wolves and their importance in the ecosystem.

The concert reaches its climactic finale with Igor Stravinsky’s formidable work, The Rite of Spring, originally a ballet but performed most often as a stand-alone orchestral tour de force that deserves to be experienced.

For more information call (859) 233-4226 or visit lexphil.org/rite-of-spring