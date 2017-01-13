Lexington Area Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Activities

From Friday, Jan. 13 to Tuesday, February 14, at the Transylvania University Morlan Gallery, from noon to 5 p.m., daily, will be an exhibition of visual artists and poets sharing how those connected to Affrilachia tell the story of the United States through visual and written culture. Affrilachia embraces a spectrum of people who consider Appalachia home or identify strongly with the trials and triumphs of being of this region. (It will be closed Jan. 16 in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.) Also see the exhibit by special appointment. Admission is free. http://www.transy.edu/about/arts/morlan/exhibitions

On Saturday, Jan. 14, at 11:30 a.m., will be the 12th Annual Coretta Scott King Spirit of Ivy Awards Luncheon. The event will be at 1801 Newtown Pike, Embassy Suites Lexington. The women of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. will host the event. The award, named for civil rights activist Coretta Scott King, widow of the late Rev. Dr. King Jr., will recognize Lexington area women who have and continue to exemplify the spirit of the ivy—strength and endurance—in facing and overcoming obstacles. The keynote speaker will be Judge Pamela Goodwine.

On Monday, Jan. 16, from 6:30 to 9:30 a.m., is the 23rd Annual Unity Breakfast. The event will be held at the Lexington Convention Center. The breakfast initiates the King Day commemoration and is presented to honor Dr. King, his work, his dream and his legacy. Kentucky Commission on Human Rights Commissioner D. Anthony Everett is the 2017 Unity Breakfast chair. For information and tickets, visit https://www.evensi.us/23rd-annual-unity-breakfast-lexington-convention-center/188523486

On Monday, Jan. 16, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., will be The Lexington Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service. Lexington will commemorate Martin Luther King, Jr. Day with its fourth annual family-friendly day of volunteer activities supporting the underserved. “It's amazing what a community can do!” http://www.lexingtonmlk.org/

The Martin Luther King Holiday Freedom March, will begin at Lexington Center Heritage Hall

10 a.m., Monday, Jan. 16. Line-up begins at 9 a.m. in the corridor on the Main Street side. Visit for more details the website,http://www.uky.edu/mlk/content/how-participate

Late Night and the Martin Luther King Center present Fruitvale Station, on Wednesday, Jan. 18, from 4 to 8 p.m., in the Memorial Hall MEH Lobby. Contact: Zach Lamb or zach.c.lamb@gmail.com.