Lexington Area Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Activities

This year’s MLK Celebration will be on January 16th beginning with the annual Freedom March at 1 p.m. and concluding with the powerful Commemorative Program held at the Central Bank Center at 2 p.m. We will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Lexington’s annual city-wide observance of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday, making it one of the oldest such programs in the country. The March begins and ends at the Central Bank Center in downtown Lexington.

The Program keynote speaker this year is Dr. David Hall, President of the University of The Virgin Islands. Dr. Hall is also a distinguished legal scholar who is recognized internationally for his contributions to legal scholarship on Race, Social Justice, Leadership and Constitutional Law. Uniting Voices of Chicago will be the featured artist at the Commemorative Program.

The 50th anniversary of this inspirational event is possible due to support from title sponsor Blue Grass Community Foundation and presenting sponsors University of Kentucky and Lexington Fayette Urban County Government.

Please plan to attend and see https://bgcf.givingfuel.com/mlk-holiday-committee-fund to help support this event.#

MLK Planning Committee History: Lexington’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Observance was founded in 1973, five years after the tragic assassination of Martin Luther King, Jr. in April, 1968. Mr. Jerry Stevens, the first Director of UK’s Office of Minority Student Affairs and Dr. Edgar Mack, faculty member in UK’s College of Social Work, served as founders and co-coordinators during the early days of this observance. They would later be joined by Chester Grundy, who upon his hiring, would take on the role of program coordinator in 1974. The MLK Holiday was originally established not only to elevate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. but to establish an undergraduate scholarship in his honor. More historical details can be found at https://bgcf.givingfuel.com/mlk-holiday-committee-fund