Lexington Area Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Activities
Downtown Lexington Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky
Join the 250LEX Commission for the Annual Freedom March and Day of Service Celebration honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. through downtown Lexington. The march begins at 1 pm at the Central Bank Center. The commemorative program will begin at 2 pm at the Central Bank Center
For more information, please visit mlkc.uky.edu
Kids & Family