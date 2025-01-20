Lexington Area Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Activities

to

Downtown Lexington Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington Area Martin Luther King, Jr.  Day Activities

Join the 250LEX Commission for the Annual Freedom March and Day of Service Celebration honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. through downtown Lexington. The march begins at 1 pm at the Central Bank Center. The commemorative program will begin at 2 pm at the Central Bank Center

For more information, please visit mlkc.uky.edu

Info

Downtown Lexington Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky
Kids & Family
to
Google Calendar - Lexington Area Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Activities - 2025-01-20 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Lexington Area Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Activities - 2025-01-20 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Lexington Area Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Activities - 2025-01-20 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Lexington Area Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Activities - 2025-01-20 13:00:00 ical