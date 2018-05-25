Lexington Art League Altered Views Exhibit

Loudoun House 209 Castlewood Drive, Lexington, Kentucky 40505

Lexington Art League Altered Views Exhibit

Curated by Alice Pixley Young, ALTERED VIEWS explores the 21st century landscape. No longer romantic, sublime or grandiose, our "landscape" is viewed primarily through the media of our screens, moving from blissed-out vistas to environmental traumas. Our interest in understanding nature and landscape is often constrained to the poles of beauty or terror, with everyday views overlooked. 

Food and drinks will be provided by Sweet LiLu's, with music by the Volare String Quartet.

Friday, May 25 | 6PM

Exhibition through July 29

Lexington Art League | 209 Castlewood Dr

$5 | FREE for LAL members & students with valid ID

For more information call (859) 254-7024 or visit LexingtonArtLeague.org

Loudoun House 209 Castlewood Drive, Lexington, Kentucky 40505
May 2018

