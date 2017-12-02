Lexington Art League Black Friday Art Sale

Loudoun House 209 Castlewood Drive, Lexington, Kentucky 40505

Skip the chaos of the mall and the mass production of manufacturing and plan to make the Black Friday Art Sale your one stop shop for all your holiday gifts. 

Local artists will set up pop-up shops inside the LAL's Loudoun House. Featuring food/drinks and cookie decorating with Sweet LiLu's, beer provided by West Sixth Brewing, carols from our friends at Lexington Children's Theatre, music from DJ Leeroy, and much more to come!

Free parking. Cash, check, major credit cards accepted. 

Friday, December 1 | 7PM-10PM

Saturday, December 2 | 2PM-7PM

Lexington Art League | 209 Castlewood Dr

FREE

For more information call 859.254.7024 or visit LexingtonArtLeague.org

Loudoun House 209 Castlewood Drive, Lexington, Kentucky 40505
859.254.7024
