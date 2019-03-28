Lexington Art League's Five Simultaneous Shows

The Lexington Art League announces five new concurrent exhibitions by local artists and curators.

Established artists’ solo exhibitions include 'Men and Women with Keys' by LaVon Williams and 'Natural Precision' by Gary D Graham. Emerging artists’ solo exhibitions include '¡Otra Vez Aquí!', by Victor Palomino and 'Difference/Repetition' by Milyoo. The fifth show, 'Gather: Fiber Arts', is a group exhibition by emerging curators Shelby Wheeler and Candace Mullins.

“We are dividing the house room by room and presenting between four and seven shows simultaneously, in an attempt to offer as many opportunities for local visual artists and curators to hold substantial exhibitions while offering audiences a variety of experiences all in one place,” said Lexington Art League Exhibitions Director Logan Dennison.

Through May 5

Lexington Art League | 209 Castlewood Dr

Tuesday-Thursday, 10AM-4PM | Friday, 10AM-8PM | Saturday-Sunday, 1PM-4PM

FREE

For more information call 859.254.7024 or visit LexingtonArtLeague.org