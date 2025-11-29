Lexington Art League's Holiday Market

Our Holiday Market is coming up on November 29th, so mark your calendars! Small Business Saturday is a great day to support your local artists, and us, by coming to the Loudoun House for some shopping and holiday cheer. Doors are open 12-6pm.

Lexington Art League | 209 Castlewood Dr

For more information call 859.254.7024 or visit LexingtonArtLeague.org