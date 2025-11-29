Lexington Art League's Holiday Market
to
Loudoun House 209 Castlewood Drive, Lexington, Kentucky 40505
Lexington Art League's Holiday Market
Our Holiday Market is coming up on November 29th, so mark your calendars! Small Business Saturday is a great day to support your local artists, and us, by coming to the Loudoun House for some shopping and holiday cheer. Doors are open 12-6pm.
Lexington Art League | 209 Castlewood Dr
For more information call 859.254.7024 or visit LexingtonArtLeague.org
Info
Loudoun House 209 Castlewood Drive, Lexington, Kentucky 40505
Art & Exhibitions