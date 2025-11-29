Lexington Art League's Holiday Market

to

Loudoun House 209 Castlewood Drive, Lexington, Kentucky 40505

Lexington Art League's Holiday Market

 Our Holiday Market is coming up on November 29th, so mark your calendars! Small Business Saturday is a great day to support your local artists, and us, by coming to the Loudoun House for some shopping and holiday cheer.  Doors are open 12-6pm.

Lexington Art League | 209 Castlewood Dr

For more information call 859.254.7024 or visit LexingtonArtLeague.org

Info

Loudoun House 209 Castlewood Drive, Lexington, Kentucky 40505
Art & Exhibitions
859.254.7024
to
Google Calendar - Lexington Art League's Holiday Market - 2025-11-29 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Lexington Art League's Holiday Market - 2025-11-29 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Lexington Art League's Holiday Market - 2025-11-29 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Lexington Art League's Holiday Market - 2025-11-29 12:00:00 ical